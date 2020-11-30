Purdy pops into restaurant to spread festive cheer

FRESH from appearing in the TV series that everyone is talking about (The Crown), Rebecca Poole is back in front of a live audience next month.

The singer and songwriter, who performs as Purdy, will be appearing at the Spice Merchant restaurant in Henley on December 17 from 7.30pm.

Rebecca, from Nettlebed, will be giving renditions of Christmas classics from Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra and more. She said: “The Spice Merchant is a fantastic venue for me because I can’t use the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society studio for my pop-up concerts at the moment.

“I hope to be getting everyone in the festive spirit and I suppose after the last lockdown it will be a bit like my comeback gig. I have missed performing in front of an audience as it is a big part of my life.

“I had a few experiences of doing some online shows such as for the Kenton Theatre, which was so much fun, but it is not the same. It is quite weird to finish a song and there be silence and if that happened in reality I would be mortified and then you feel you have to fill in the gaps by talking. It is such a different experience.”

Rebecca was picked to perform as one of three singers in an episode of The Crown, where she sang the Frankie Vallie classic Can’t Take My Eyes off You. She filmed it before the pandemic hit and it aired last week.

Rebecca recalled: “It was Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s first dance after their wedding. It was well worth a 13-hour day in heels. I just loved experiencing the devotion to this historic scene.”

Meanwhile, during this year Rebecca has been working on an EP, called Sink or Swim, which will be out early next year.

She said: “A few of the songs are about the current situation we find ourselves in and they resonate with the feelings that we should all pull together. It will have that retro-pop jazz vibe that I’m known for.”

To book tickets for Purdy’s

Pop-Up show, call (01491) 636118.