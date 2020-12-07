Monday, 07 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New Purdy pop-up

New Purdy pop-up

SINGER Rebecca Poole, who performs as Purdy, is to perform at the Spice Merchant restaurant in Henley on Thursday (December 10) at 7.30pm.

This date has been added after her Christmas Pop-Up show, due to take place at the same venue a week later, sold out. She will be giving renditions of Christmas classics. To book tickets, call (01491) 636118.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33