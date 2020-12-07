Jools back at Stonor

JOOLS HOLLAND will perform at Stonor Park next summer.

The pianist and singer will be joined by his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on Saturday, August 14, as well as vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall.

Drummer Gilson Lavis will feature in the 19-piece orchestra and special guest, Scottish singer-songwriter Eddi Reader, will perform.

The Hon William Stonor, who is heir to the estate, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jools Holland back to Stonor Park.

“The combination of the spectacular setting together with fantastic music from Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will make for a truly special evening.” Holland has been touring with the orchestra for more than 20 years and has previously played the Spitfire Proms at Stonor.

Tickets are on sale from 10am today (Friday) and are £39 each from www.lphconcerts.co.uk