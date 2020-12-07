Feast for eyes and ears in anniversary season

GARSINGTON Opera has announced the dates for its 2021 season.

The festival, which will be celebrating its 10th year at Wormsley, will stage four operas and will open on Wednesday, June 2 with a performance of Richard Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier.

The comic opera is told in three acts and features four main characters, the aristocratic Marschalin (Miah Persson), her young lover Count Octavian (Hanna Hipp), her brutish cousin Baron Ochs (Derrick Ballard) and his prospective fiancée Sophie (Soraya Mafi).

The story follows Marschallins’s suggestion that Octavian acts as Ochs’s Rosenkavalier by presenting a ceremonial silver rose to Sophie.

However, the young people fall in love on the spot and soon devise a way of getting Sophie out of her engagement.

Performances, which feature the Philharmonic Orchestra and Garsington Opera Chorus conducted by Jordan de Souza, will also take place on June 6, 11, 16, 20, 26 and July 3. Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin will return to Garsington for the first time since 2016 and is a well-known example of a lyric opera, featuring dramatic music.

The story focuses on a selfish hero Onegin (Jonathan McGovern) who lives in regret after rejecting the love of the young Tatyana (Natalia Tanasii) which leads to a duel with his best friend Lensky (Sam Furness).

Later, when Tatyana marries someone else, Onegin realises he made a mistake but it is too late.

Performances, for which Douglas Boyd conducts the Philharmonic Orchestra, will take place on June 3, 5, 12 and 18 and July 1, 5, 9, 16, 18 and 23.

Directed by Netia Jones, Handel’s Amadigi will see mezzo-soprano Sonja Runje make her Garsington debut in the title role.

It is told in three acts and sees sorceress Melissa (Anna Devin) attempting to seduce the paladin Amadigi away from his beloved Oriana (Rhian Lois), who is in turn the object of his companion Dardano’s (Tim Mead) desire. Performances, which feature the English Concert conducted by Christian Curnyn, will take place on June 19, 25, 29 and July 7, 11, 21 and 24.

Rossini’s Le comte Ory will be directed by Cal McCrystal, who is known for his work with Giffords Circus.

Count Ory (Jack Swanson/Robert Murray) is a chancer bent on seducing the Countess Adele (Andrea Carroll) while the menfolk are fighting the Crusades.

The women’s decision to spurn all other men until they return only increases Ory’s determination to overcome the obstacles in his way.

This comedy production features disguises, thunderstorms, drunken debauches, romantic entanglements and mistaken identities under the cover of darkness.

Performances, which feature the Philharmonic Orchestra and Garsington Opera Chorus conducted by Valentina Peleggi, will take place on July 2, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 22 and 25

Boyd, Garsington’s artistic director, said: “Next year is our 10th anniversary at Wormsley, so what could be a more amazing celebration than the season we have in store? The sensuous beauty and intensity of Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, a revival of one of the most memorable productions of the last few years — Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, a captivating Handel rarity, Amadigi and Rossini’s effervescent, hilarious comedy Le comte Ory.

“We continue our long-term relationship with the great Philharmonic Orchestra, which will play for three productions, and we are delighted that the equally-acclaimed English Concert joins us for Amadigi for the start of its partnership with us, bringing a new sound world of original instruments to Garsington Opera.

“Our 2021 season will offer a feast for the eyes and ears, bringing us all much-needed joy.”

Meanwhile, Garsington Opera received the Royal Philharmonic Society’s 2020 Opera and Music Theatre Award for its 2019 production of Britten’s The Turn of the Screw.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.garsingtonopera.org