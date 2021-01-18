Monday, 18 January 2021

Singers reunited online

TWO award-winning folk singers are to perform together in an online concert hosted by the Nettlebed Folk Club on January 25.

Jackie Oates and Megan Henwood met at the club and began playing music together shortly afterwards and Jackie contributed to Megan’s last album, Head Heart Hand.

Since then they have been working together on new material and experimenting with rearranging traditional and contemporary songs.

Working with producers Pete Brown and Tom Excell they recorded Wings, a five-track EP which featured an adaptation of Brian Bedford’s poignant song What’s the Use of Wings?

After the concert, which is streamed from 8pm, Jackie and Megan will stage a meet-and-greet session on Zoom.

Other online performances to take place are Steve Knightley on February 8 and club patron Phil Beer on February 22.

Tickets for Jackie and Megan’s performance cost £14 (plus booking fee) from www.wegottickets.com/event
/510553/

