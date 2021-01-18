Bluegrass for family

BLUEGRASS band Papa Truck will stage an online concert hosted by the Maidenhead Centre for the Arts tomorrow (Saturday) from 11.30am.

The 45-minute set is designed to inspire children and their grown-ups with live music in a relaxed and friendly environment.

Papa Truck comprises Martin Selman (vocals, guitar, tenor guitar, mandolin and jaw harp), Ryan Quartermaine (vocals, guitar and dobro), Dan Abram (banjo), Nia Sherrington (vocals, fiddles) and Charlie Sarner (vocals, bass).

Papa Truck have released three albums and appeared at bluegrass festivals around the UK and Europe.

Tickets cost £11 (£9 under-16s) and £36 for a family and friends pass (four people).