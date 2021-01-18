Pianist in ‘live’ gig

THE voice of cult London band Tankus the Henge will perform an online concert tomorrow (Saturday) hosted by the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead.

Jaz Delorean is a singer-songwriter and plays the piano. His songs are tender observations of our existence.

He takes inspiration from bar-room piano players of the Old West, the mournful melodies of his Cypriot ancestry and stories from growing up and travelling around with Carter’s Steam Fair.

Jaz founded Tankus the Henge, who are firm favourites during the European festival season, playing at the Montreux Jazz Festival and the Glastonbury and Isle of Wight festivals.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £15.