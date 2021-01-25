Distanced folk gigs

STEVE KNIGHTLEY is to perform an online solo show hosted by the Nettlebed Folk Club.

The singer and musician, who is one half of the folk/roots duo Show of Hands, will present the Keep your Distance Show on February 8 at 8pm.

Steve will look back on the last year with a clutch of new songs and lockdown laments. After the show there will be a meet-and-greet session on Zoom.

Meanwhile, tickets are still available to watch an online concert staged by Jackie Oates and Megan Henwood on January 25 at 8pm.

They met at the folk club and began playing music together shortly afterwards. Jackie contributed to Megan’s last album, Head Heart Hand. They will also hold a meet-and-greet session on Zoom.

Tickets to watch Steve cost £16.50 (plus booking fee) from www.ticketsource

.co.uk/firebrand-music/t-edyzze

It’s £14 (plus booking fee) for Jackie and Megan’s gig from www.wegottickets

.com/event/510553/