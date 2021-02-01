Monday, 01 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Animated folk band

Animated folk band

NETTLEBED Folk Club favourites Breabach have invited fans to follow their latest project online.

The award-winning five-piece had been due to play a concert at the village club on February 10.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are proud to be part of Breabach’s new online project, Dùsgadh, meaning ‘awakening’, on March 1. This unique and innovative project takes the form of an animated film with an original score.

“Based on The Sea Maiden, a folkloric tale collected by John Francis Campbell, the film is narrated by Margaret Bennet and features five new pieces of music from Breabach.”

Tickets cost £12. For more information, visit www.myplayer.uk/dusgadh

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33