Animated folk band

NETTLEBED Folk Club favourites Breabach have invited fans to follow their latest project online.

The award-winning five-piece had been due to play a concert at the village club on February 10.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are proud to be part of Breabach’s new online project, Dùsgadh, meaning ‘awakening’, on March 1. This unique and innovative project takes the form of an animated film with an original score.

“Based on The Sea Maiden, a folkloric tale collected by John Francis Campbell, the film is narrated by Margaret Bennet and features five new pieces of music from Breabach.”

Tickets cost £12. For more information, visit www.myplayer.uk/dusgadh