Opera fix is online

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
A HENLEY charity that specialises in giving young singers a start is hosting a series of weekly online lecture-recitals.
Visitors to Opera Prelude’s website are invited to view the lecture in return for a donation, with all proceeds going to help its roster of young artists.
Available to view until Monday is tenor Xavier Hetherington’s talk on “Donizetti’s tenors: love found and lost”.
This discusses how the ups and downs of romantic life interact with the stylistic and technical challenges of the composer’s music.
Next week’s lecture by Henley tenor Alex Haigh looks at Benjamin Britten, his life and opera.
For more information, visit www.operaprelude.org
08 February 2021
More News:
Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
POLL: Have your say