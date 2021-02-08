Monday, 08 February 2021

Opera fix is online

A HENLEY charity that specialises in giving young singers a start is hosting a series of weekly online lecture-recitals.

Visitors to Opera Prelude’s website are invited to view the lecture in return for a donation, with all proceeds going to help its roster of young artists.

Available to view until Monday is tenor Xavier Hetherington’s talk on “Donizetti’s tenors: love found and lost”.

This discusses how the ups and downs of romantic life interact with the stylistic and technical challenges of the composer’s music.

Next week’s lecture by Henley tenor Alex Haigh looks at Benjamin Britten, his life and opera.

For more information, visit www.operaprelude.org

