Monday, 08 February 2021

Folk star’s showing his hand

SHOW of Hands star Steve Knightley returns to Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday (February 8) with an online concert looking back on the past year.

The show — titled Keep Your Distance — will feature a clutch of new songs billed as lockdown laments and covid classics.

Knightley, who lives in Devon, is known for his ability to give his songs a tangible sense of geographical place.

In 2005 his song Country Life was nominated for best original song at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Monday’s concert, which starts at 8pm, features two 45-minute sets separated by a 10-minute interval.

After the show there will be a meet-and-greet session on Zoom.

Tickets cost £16.50 plus a booking fee and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/
firebrand-music/t-edyzze

Knightley’s Show of Hands bandmate and Devon neighbour Phil Beer will be in concert at 8pm on Monday, February 22, also in association with Nettlebed Folk Club.

For tickets, visit www.
ticketsource.co.uk/firebrand-music/t-xlqzmk

