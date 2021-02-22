Show songs

Monday, 22 February 2021

A SINGING course for women is being run by a Charvil teacher from Monday.

Suzanne Newman’s Sapphire Choir normally meets in the village hall weekly.

Now she is running an online course of 11 weeks, which she hopes will end with a performance on May 24.

The theme is songs from Broadway and the group will be practising numbers including I Dreamed a Dream from Les Misérables and For Good from Wicked.

