Folk star’s ‘at home’

NETTLEBED Folk Club patron Phil Beer will be in concert on Monday night (February 22).

The 67-year-old multi-instrumentalist is teaming up with the club to present a new show streamed live from his home in Devon.

Folk nights organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Phil Beer is one half of acoustic folk and roots powerhouse Show of Hands but he is also in demand in his own right as a captivating solo performer.

“He’ll be delivering his unique recipe of rich vocals and flawless musicianship across a range of stringed instruments such as violin, mandolin, cuatro, mandocello and guitars.

“We hope that people will enjoy the show, which will also be helping both Phil and the folk club in these difficult times.”

The concert starts at 8pm and is due to finish at 10pm.

Tickets cost £16.50 plus a booking fee. To book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/

firebrand-music/t-xlqzmk