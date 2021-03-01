Singers to usher in the spring

WORLD-CLASS singers, pianists and emerging stars of classical music will hail the coming of spring as part of an online festival taking place this weekend.

Building on the success of its first online edition held in October, the Oxford Lieder festival will be broadcast from the Holywell Music Room.

With a theme of “Winter into spring: the changing seasons” the festival offers nine events with a wide range of music designed to lift the spirits.

The programme will focus on winter tomorrow (Saturday) before spring bursts forth on Sunday.

All events will be filmed in high definition to enable festival-goers to enjoy them either live or at a time of their choosing.

Tickets cost £5 to £13 and give access to the festival’s digital concert hall during the event and for three weeks afterwards.

This access includes full texts, translations and programme notes as well as artist interviews and podcasts.

A full weekend pass costs £40 (£15 for under-35s), with an option to extend to a six-week viewing period for £80. There is also a “pioneer plus” pass for £100 that includes access to archive footage from October’s event.

For more information, call 01865 591276 or visit www.oxfordlieder.co.uk