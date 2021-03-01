Start singing

Monday, 01 March 2021

A NEW community singing group will be launched in Peppard once coronavirus restrictions have lifted. 

The group will meet at the village hall in Gallowstree Road every two weeks to sing different types of music.

If you’re interested, call Clive Mills on 07934 875127, Bernard Winnington on 0118 972 4874 or Barry Wood on 01491 629982. 

