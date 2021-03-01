Singer-songwriter in reflective mood with latest release

SINGER-songwriter Purdy, aka Rebecca Poole, has released a new single reflecting on the past year of life in lockdown.

Titled Memories, the song was written with guitarist Jamie McCredie, with whom Purdy played a live-streamed fundraising concert at the Kenton Theatre in November.

The pair were the first performers to set foot on the New Street venue’s stage in more than six months.

But with the light at the end of the tunnel starting to grow brighter following the rollout of the covid vaccination programme, Purdy feels the time is right to share something of her experience of the past year.

The singer, who grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in Nettlebed, said: “I wrote the lyrics during the first lockdown when that feeling of isolation was starting to hit home.



“It really highlighted the absence of human contact and there was a realisation that it could be a long time until we could embrace loved ones and life as we knew it.

“For me the song signifies that time as a single woman, the uncertainty of the future and the memories we were missing out on making.”

The song’s chorus features these lines:

The sun and the moon they talk to me and they agree

They’d rather rise in the eyes of you and me

They’d rather rise and fall for you and me.

Purdy said: “I think the most poignant lyrics for me are ‘Tired of waking up alone’ — mainly because I was. But I’m particularly proud of the way the chorus finds a way to say I want to share this world with you.”

As well as the official single release, an acoustic version of Memories featuring Purdy and Jamie each performing from home, is available to view on YouTube. Purdy said: “I wrote the words initially and I sat with Jamie, who as always came up with some gorgeous chords to complement the top line.

“With a bit of pushing and pulling of the lyrics and melody we found an arrangement that told the story the tenderest way we could.

“It’s always great working with Jamie. We seem to both have this obsession with getting to the bones of a song before adding the flesh.”

In normal times, Purdy is known for her pop-up jazz club concerts at the HAODS Studio in New Street.

After a year on hiatus, only now is she able to start thinking about getting back to performing live before releasing a new album, working title Sink or Swim, in September.

She said: “I used to perform up to five times a week and I’ve had about five live gigs over the last 12 months. As you can imagine, that takes its toll on your mental wellbeing.

“ I miss it — it’s a part of who I am. There’s this fear you will forget how. But I’m pretty pragmatic about the situation and I think I’m a naturally positive person. I’m grateful to have my creative outlet.”

• Memories is available now on all music platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.