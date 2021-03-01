Take your hat off to musical

THE Mill at Sonning has announced that its Christmas musical will be a production of Top Hat.

With lyrics and music by Irving Berlin, the show is based on the 1935 film of the same name.

It tells the story of Broadway sensation Jerry Travers, who dances his way across Europe in a bid to win the heart of society girl Dale Tremont.

Mill at Sonning artistic and managing director Sally Hughes said: “Top Hat brings the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age and the magic of the world famous dance partnership of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to the stage.

“With an uplifting and entertaining script, this show celebrates Thirties song, style and romance.

“Underpinning every scene are Irving Berlin’s magnificent songs, including Puttin’ On the Ritz, Cheek to Cheek, Isn’t This a Lovely Day and, of course, Top Hat, White Tie and Tails.

“As usual, our talented creative team will put together stunning settings, sparkling costumes, heavenly choreography and a tip-top cast.”

Top Hat will run from Saturday, October 16, to Saturday, January 8 at the Sonning Eye venue.

Meanwhile, the date of Dame Judi Dench’s fundraising appearance at the Mill has been confirmed as Sunday, July 25.

The theatre is currently due to re-open for live performances on May 17.

For more information, visit www.millatsonning.com