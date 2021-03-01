Vocal ensemble to celebrate 16th century ‘star’ composer

THE work of a “superstar” 16th century composer has inspired a new piece of musical theatre that will be performed for the first time in Henley.

Listening to Lassus will have its premiere at St Mary’s Church on Tuesday, May 25, at 7.30pm.

The performance by the Echo Vocal Ensemble is part of this year’s Chiltern Arts festival, which had been due to get under way today (Friday) but will now run from May 21 to 27.

Conducted by former Henley College student Sarah Latto, Listening to Lassus will also feature the talents of documentary theatre-maker Miriam Sherwood and vocal artist Aminita Francis.

The show takes the choral music of Orlandus Lassus as its starting point, but no prior knowledge of the composer’s life and work is required.

Sarah, who grew up in Caversham and went to Kendrick School in Reading, says: “I had always wanted to do something about Lassus, just because I really love his music and feel very drawn to it. I often hear a piece of music on the radio and love it but don’t even realise it’s by him.

“Basically, he was a real superstar in his day. He was probably the most known composer across Europe in the 16th century. He travelled across Europe and was very prolific in writing not just French chansons but also in German, Italian, Latin and English. It meant that his work got a very wide readership, if that’s the right word.”

Born in 1532, Lassus is known to have composed more than 2,000 works during his lifetime.

As a child he is rumoured to have been kidnapped on three separate occasions because the beauty of his singing voice was so prized. Unusually for a composer, Lassus wrote almost entirely for the voice, producing hardly any strictly instrumental music.

“He clearly had a fixation on the voice,” laughs Sarah. “I can understand why because it’s the best instrument in my opinion.”

With a road map for the easing of coronavirus restrictions now in place, Sarah is excited about the prospect of performing in front of live audiences again.

She says one of the starting points for Echo’s new musical theatre direction was a January 2019 performance by Miriam Sherwood at the South Street Arts Centre in Reading.

“It was a piece called Rendezvous in Bratislava, about her grandfather,” says Sarah. “I just loved her way of creating theatre where everyone in the room feels equal, so that the people on stage aren’t really acting, they’re just kind of being themselves. I’d always wanted Echo to do something a bit more dramatic and I thought what better way to introduce us to the world of theatre.

“Rather than us pretending to be Lassus, pretending to be some 16th century composer, why can’t we just be ourselves?

“I thought we’d be much more comfortable with that anyway, so I approached Miriam and asked if she wanted to do a show together.”

Having embarked on the project, Sarah and Miriam decided to audition for another creative collaborator and alighted on the actress, writer and singer Aminita Francis.

Sarah says: “We thought it would be really cool to have one more creative voice on board, so we did an open call and Aminita was really a standout.

“She co-created this piece of music theatre with beatboxing called Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster, which is a fantastic show. Her specialism is really improvisation, so having her on board to teach us how to be more creative in how we’re approaching the music has been absolutely amazing, to be honest. She’s opened our eyes to a whole new way of working.”

With a running time of one hour and no interval, “Listening to Lassus” seeks to offer an exploration of Renaissance polyphony and its appeal.

“I can’t really explain exactly how the show is going to look yet,” says Sarah. “But it’s going to be like the audience gets to see a rehearsal session almost. So they get to see how a singer would experience the inside of this music.”

Tickets for the performance cost £28, with discounts available for under-30s and restricted views.

For more information, visit www.chilternarts.com/whats-on