Monday, 15 March 2021

Spinning jazz tales

JAZZ singer Tina May is celebrating the release of her new album with a live-streamed concert at Norden Farm in Maidenhead next Friday (March 19).

The concert, which starts at 8pm, will feature songs from 52nd Street and Other Tales together with jazz stories from Tina’s musical heroes and heroines.

She will be joined for the occasion by Robin Aspland on piano, Winston Clifford on drums and Andrew Cleyndert on double bass.

Tickets cost £15 per household. For more information and to book, visit www.nordenfarm.org

