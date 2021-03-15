Rock choirs to host virtual weekend festival for Comic Relief

ROCK Choir members from Henley and Caversham are helping to stage a virtual festival in aid of Comic Relief this weekend.

The event, which starts tonight (Friday) and runs all day tomorrow and Sunday, will feature a range of activities for all ages including singing, dancing, vocal workshops, exercise sessions, baking, cocktail-making and live cookalongs.

An expected highlight of the weekend is the premiere of a video performance of the Queen classic You’re My Best Friend.

This will feature hundreds of pictures of real-life best friends sent in by Rock Choir members.

Sprinkling some stardust on proceedings will be CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth, who will be hosting a children’s performance workshop, and comedian, actor and TV personality Gary Wilmot, who will deliver a workshop on stage performance and building up your stage confidence.

The festival will reach its grand finale on Sunday evening with a live-streamed concert performed by professional Rock Choir leaders from across the UK.

Henley and Caversham choir leader Lucy Hewes said the theme of friendship chimed with her experience of continuing to run the groups’ weekly rehearsal sessions via Zoom over the past year.

She said: “It has definitely brought the choirs together even more, because if you imagine being in a physical room the basses will be on one side, then you’ve got the altos in the middle and on the other side you’ve got sopranos.

“We always have a break during the sessions in real life, and we do have parties and things like that, but generally most people probably mingle with the people that they’re sat with in their harmony part.

“Now that we’re on Zoom that doesn’t exist any more because everyone’s just on it together. For every rehearsal session I open the Zoom doors at 7.30pm, half an hour before we’re due to start, and anyone in the choir can join and just chat to other people.

“So lots of people have made new friends who they wouldn’t have if we were in real life, which is really nice.”

Lucy, who also leads the Tilehurst and Bracknell/Ascot groups, said that as well as You’re My Best Friend, choir members have been learning Take a Chance on Me by Abba and Hold On by Wilson Phillips.

She said: “I run four evening choirs Monday to Thursday and I’ve just kept them the same. Usually in real life we’d do 8pm to 9.30pm but instead I’m doing 8pm to 9pm. And then I’m giving them a half-hour video tutorial of the harmony part the Friday before the live session.

“Then when we go over it again in the session the next week they’ve already sort of learned it.”

Tickets for the virtual festival cost £15 per household. To book, visit www.rockchoir comicreliefweekend.myshopify.com