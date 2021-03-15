Rod Stewart singer will get the party started at the Mill

A ROD Stewart tribute artist who has been rocking the singer’s hairstyle since he was 12 will be the first musician to play the Mill at Sonning when it re-opens in May.

Garry Pease not only looks like the London-born singer, he sounds like him too.

Appearing as The Rod Stewart Experience, the 61-year-old has been playing venues around the country for the past 20 years.

Since going full-time in 2007, he has performed all over Europe, and around this time last year took his band The Facez to Doha, the capital of Qatar.

“It was brilliant, we had a great time,” says Garry. “They have different events that they put on for the expats that live over there and we just got asked to do it.”

Playing shows around the globe is a far cry from how Garry started out. Twenty years ago he was working as a factory machinist at Stanley Horne & Sons in his native Walsall.

Then one night he was out with friends at a social club and someone asked him if he would perform a song by his musical hero. He chose Sailing and has never looked back.

“It was just by accident, really,” says Garry. “I’ve always been a big Rod Stewart fan and always had the haircut and everything, but sometimes I’d just get up to sing with different little bands and it just happened from that. People would ask me if I’d do a Rod song, so I’d get up and do it and that’s how it started.”

For the first few years, Garry was able to combine his day job with his burgeoning showbiz career. But eventually he had to make a choice.

“It was interfering too much with my proper job,” he says. “I was getting that many bookings, so then I went part-time. And then even more bookings came in, so I just had to pack it in — it was too much to do the two.”

In normal times, Garry plays around 150 shows a year. “Three-quarters of the shows are me on my own and a quarter with the band,” he says. “It’s difficult getting gigs with the full band because there’s more of us.”

Happily, Garry will be joined by the Facez for his Mill at Sonning show on Thursday, May 20.

The concert, which starts at 8.15pm, will be their first together in more than a year.

“We’ll have to rehearse,” he laughs. “That’s if there’s any rehearsal studios open. I hope there is. We’ve done nothing for over 12 months, so we really do need to rehearse.”

For Garry, the Facez are something of an extended family. Literally so in the case of his eldest son Danny, who plays bass alongside Gaz Morris on lead guitar, Joe Basketts on keyboards and Ray Richman on drums.

Rod Stewart may recently have turned 76, but keeping up with him is a full-time job.

The singer, who was knighted in 2016, has sold more than 250 million records worldwide in a musical career that stretches back to 1962 — when he was 17 and Garry was still a toddler. “He’s still doing it now,” says Garry. “So we still try to keep things up to date as much as we can with his newer stuff.”

During the course of a two-hour show, Garry reckons he and the band get through at least 20 songs.

His own favourite material dates from Stewart’s early days with the Faces, together with Seventies solo hits such as Handbags and Gladrags and You Wear It Well.

But when it comes to playing live, the audience comes first.

“Really we try to stick to the hits,” says Garry. “Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, Baby Jane, Sailing. We usually play them spaced throughout the show instead of all at once.”

As a lifelong fan of the man and his music, one of the highlights of Garry’s career was the day he finally got to meet his hero.

The occasion was a 2015 episode of Loose Women on which he appeared alongside two other Rod Stewart tribute artists.

“He was on the panel with the Loose Women and we all had to sing one line from a Rod Stewart song,” recalls Garry. “And then Rod’s sister was there, so they got her to judge which one was the best. I sang the first line of Tonight’s the Night, one of his mid-Seventies hits.”

Following the broadcast, Garry was delighted to be able to grab a few minutes of face time and a selfie with his idol.

“We were talking about football,” laughs Garry, who supports Walsall. “We were talking about the Faces too because they’d got together for one show. It was brilliant, he was really, really nice. He seemed like a lovely guy.”

Growing up in the Midlands, Garry was too young to be a mod or a rocker and he never quite signed up for punk.

“Nothing like that,” he smiles. “Just a Rod Stewart fan with a Rod Stewart haircut. I’ve had my hair like this since I was about 12 years old. I’m just a mad, mad Rod Stewart fan.”

Tickets for the Mill at Sonning show cost £47, including dinner, which is served from 6.15pm. For more information and to book, visit www.millatsonning.com