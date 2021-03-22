Monday, 22 March 2021

Prog rockers picking up the pieces after year of shifting sands

A PROG rock/fusion band who formed in Henley are preparing to go back into the studio to start working on new material.

The four members of Café Chaos first met in 2015 at the monthly Henley Jammers sessions that used to take place.

In January last year they released their first full-length album, Shifting Sands, having made their recorded debut with an EP released in March 2018.

Their sound has been described by critics as Pink Floydesque with a heavy dash of Gary Moore, Focus, Colosseum, Camel, early Genesis and Led Zeppelin brought up to date with modern rhythms and sounds.

Nick Brown, who plays keyboards and saxophone, said: “It hs been a funny year since we released the Shifting Sands album.

“We were going to use the money we made from touring to finance the new album but, of course, that didn’t happen so we’re now looking for sponsorship.

“We are just getting back into the studio now, which is refreshing after such a long break due to lockdown.

“We had a fair bit of radio airplay last year in the UK, Canada, Greece and Holland, including on Radio Seagull, the sister station to Radio Caroline. This was excellent.

“We are also on the bill for the Wokingham Festival main stage this year if it goes ahead in August, so fingers crossed.”

The other members of the band are Steve Blackall on guitars and vocals, Peter Terry on drums, percussion and vocals and Pete Krueger on bass.

Café Chaos’s music is available on Spotify and other online music services.

The band are hoping to announce live dates shortly.

For more information, visit www.cafechaos.net

