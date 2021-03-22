Film fan’s tribute to musicals

A STAGE show telling the history of the Hollywood musical in song is coming to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead.

Award-winning singer Robert Habermann will begin with the magical moment in 1927 when Al Jolson uttered the immortal words “You ain’t heard nothing yet” in The Jazz Singer — the first ever talking picture.

The live-streamed show, which starts at 8pm next Friday (March 26), will also take in the kaleidoscopic Busby Berkeley musicals starring Dick Powell and Ruby Keeler.

Other highlights will include the screen partnership of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the MGM musicals of Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney and Gene Kelly in Singin’ in the Rain.

Expect beloved songs from Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins and Pinocchio and from movies starring Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli and Elvis Presley.

Other numbers due to be performed on the night include 42nd Street, Cheek to Cheek, Over the Rainbow, True Love, It’s Magic, The Trolley Song and The Lady is a Tramp.

Tickets cost £15 per household. For more information and to book, visit www.nordenfarm.org