Youth choir looking for new members ahead of April ‘restart’

HENLEY Youth Choir is looking for young singers to join up after confirming that weekly in-person rehearsals will resume at the start of the summer term.

The choir is split into two groups, a junior choir and a senior choir, both of which rehearse at the d:two centre in upper Market Place on Thursday evenings.

Aged seven to 11, the juniors rehearse from 5.30pm to 6.15pm, while the seniors, aged 12 to 17, rehearse from 6.15pm to 7pm.

Choir organiser Fi Harding said the plans for the safe, socially distanced rehearsals were contingent on the Government’s easing of the lockdown progressing as expected.

She said: “We are looking for young singers to join us for our exciting summer programme, with music themed around friendship and community. We will sing some classic pieces such as I Remember by Sarah Quartel as well as contemporary music like God Only Knows by the Beach Boys.

“The repertoire will help to further improve and refine various aspects of the children’s vocal skills while providing a fun and inspiring singing experience.”

Other songs lined up include You’re My Best Friend by Queen, You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman and Joe Cocker’s version of With a Little Help from My Friends by the Beatles.

The end of the choir’s summer term would normally be marked by a performance at the Henley Festival’s family Sunday in July. But with the festival having been postponed, the performance will now take place on the new date of Sunday, September 19.

Instead, the end of term will be celebrated with a festive garden party for youth choir members and their families to take place on Sunday, July 11.

The choir is non-auditioned and anyone interested in joining will be invited to enjoy a free trial for the first one or two rehearsals.

There is also a bursary scheme available that pays 90 per cent of the termly subscription to help anyone who wants to join but needs financial support.

Fi said: “Our bursary scheme is generously funded by Henley Town Council and is awarded at the discretion of the Henley Youth Choir committee. All bursary scheme requests will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

To join the choir, call Fi Harding on 07947 658252 or email fi.harding@sky.com

For more information, the choir can be found on Facebook and Instagram. Alternatively, visit www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk/

youth-choirs