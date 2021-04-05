Pianist in concert

Blaze-hit restaurant wins award for food
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring which has almost ... [more]
Monday, 05 April 2021
CONCERTS in Caversham have announced details of their first classical music event of the year.
A piano recital featuring Ariel Lanyi will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road on Saturday, May 22 at 7.30pm.
Lanyi, 24, began piano lessons as a young chld and made his orchestral debut at the age of seven. Since then, he has given numerous recitals around the world.
For more information, visit www.concertsin
caversham.co.uk
05 April 2021
More News:
Blaze-hit restaurant wins award for food
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring which has almost ... [more]
POLL: Have your say