Pianist in concert

CONCERTS in Caversham have announced details of their first classical music event of the year.

A piano recital featuring Ariel Lanyi will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road on Saturday, May 22 at 7.30pm.

Lanyi, 24, began piano lessons as a young chld and made his orchestral debut at the age of seven. Since then, he has given numerous recitals around the world.

For more information, visit www.concertsin

caversham.co.uk