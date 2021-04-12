Birthday tribute to composer

THE chance to wish Mozart a belated happy birthday is on offer from Norden Farm in Maidenhead tonight (Friday).

Each year the arts centre in Altwood Road hosts a birthday concert in honour of the Salzburg composer, who died in 1791, aged 35.

Tonight’s concert was originally meant to have taken place on January 27 to coincide with Mozart’s birthday but it was delayed due to the lockdown.

Presented by the St John’s Players, the concert includes Mozart’s String Quartet in C, K157, Piano Concerto No 12 in A, K414, Quintet in E flat for piano and wind instruments, K452, and Divertimento in B flat, K270.

Featuring piano soloist Nigel Wilkinson, the recital will be streamed live from Norden Farm’s main stage, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £18 per household. For more information and to book, visit www.nordenfarm.org