Monday, 12 April 2021

Sing with conductor

THE musical director of Henley Youth Choir will be offering individual singing lessons when the group’s
in-person rehearsals resume later this month.

Jessica Norton is a professional soprano, choral conductor and vocal coach who is also the musical director of the East London Chorus and London Concord Singers.

Singing lessons for choir members, held individually or in pairs, will be offered at a reduced rate.

They will be available in 20-minute slots, to be fitted around the weekly Thursday night choir rehearsals, which start on April 22.

Youth choir organiser Fi Harding said: “These lessons will allow in-depth coaching of each individual, to further develop their singing abilities.”

For more information, call 07596 701924 or email info@jessicanorton.co.uk

