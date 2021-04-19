Legends of jazz

A CONCERT celebrating the best jazz trumpet players will be staged at Crowmarsh village hall on June 12 at 7.30pm.

Trumpet player Stuart Henderson will present Jazz Trumpet Legends and will tell stories behind the music of the 20th century’s leading jazz players from their beginnings in New Orleans to the days of swing, bebop, cool jazz, funk and fusion.

He will be joined by Hugh Turner (guitar) and Raph Mizraki (double bass) while Fleur Stevenson will provide some guest vocals.

Tickets cost £15 from 0779 5974223. Parking is free.