Monday, 19 April 2021

Movie music

FEMALE singers are wanted to join a new project being run by a music teacher from Charvil.

Suzanne Newman hopes to start rehearsals for “A Night at the Movies” in September.

Songs will include City of Stars from La La Land, Papa Can You Hear Me? from Yentl and the theme from Fame.

Auditions are due to be held in May and June.

For more information, email suzanneynewman@
btinternet.com

