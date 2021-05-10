Young opera singers lining up summer showcases

HENLEY charity Opera Prelude has announced details of two live events this summer.

The first of these is a young artists’ showcase concert at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street on Saturday, June 26.

A spokesman for the charity said: “This will be a summer evening of operatic arias and duets, introducing the newest cohort of Opera Prelude young artists and some of the finest young talent emerging on the operatic stage.”

Doors open at 6.30pm and the concert will run from 7pm to 9pm, with tickets priced at £40 each. It will be followed on Friday, July 16 by an afternoon lecture-recital titled “Songs from the Garden”.

The venue is a private address in Fawley, directions to which will be confirmed on booking.

Gates open at 3pm and the event, which includes afternoon tea, will run from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Pianist Natalie Burch will accompany the young singers.

Tickets cost £30.

For more information and to book, visit www.operaprelude.org