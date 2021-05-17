Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Folk pals’ duo show

Folk pals’ duo show

NETTLEBED Folk Club regulars Kris Drever and John McCusker are joining forces for a live-streamed evening of songs, tunes and chat on Tuesday, May 25.

Kris, who is also the vocalist and guitarist of the folk trio Lau, said: “John and I have worked on and off for a long time now.

“Even before he produced my first solo album Black Water we had been gigging and recording together for a while, so there really is potential for an awful lot of material, but believe it or not we have never previously done a duo show.

“We’re going to do this one using YouTube rather than Zoom for various technical reasons, so you won’t be able to see one another but you’ll still be able to use the chat bar to communicate.

“With everything starting to open up, some of you may have — gasp! — plans. That’s why we’re going for a Tuesday, the most rock and roll gig night of them all.”

To book tickets, visit www.livefromglasgow.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33