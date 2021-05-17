Folk pals’ duo show

NETTLEBED Folk Club regulars Kris Drever and John McCusker are joining forces for a live-streamed evening of songs, tunes and chat on Tuesday, May 25.

Kris, who is also the vocalist and guitarist of the folk trio Lau, said: “John and I have worked on and off for a long time now.

“Even before he produced my first solo album Black Water we had been gigging and recording together for a while, so there really is potential for an awful lot of material, but believe it or not we have never previously done a duo show.

“We’re going to do this one using YouTube rather than Zoom for various technical reasons, so you won’t be able to see one another but you’ll still be able to use the chat bar to communicate.

“With everything starting to open up, some of you may have — gasp! — plans. That’s why we’re going for a Tuesday, the most rock and roll gig night of them all.”

To book tickets, visit www.livefromglasgow.com