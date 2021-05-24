Touring hiatus led to folk pair’s home-made album

FOLK duo Edgelarks will be performing songs from their new “handmade” album on Monday night.

The online concert is being staged in association with Nettlebed Folk Club, where the band, aka Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin, are regular performers.

The pair’s latest album, Henry Martin, was created at home during last year’s coronavirus lockdown.

Hannah said: “We were halfway through a tour when covid-19 shut down the world and we hurried home feeling disconsolate and afraid.

“Soon we were worried about more than just the disease. When would we be able to gig again?

“Every day we would hear about another venue that would never re-open, another promoter who was hanging up their hat.

“We mourned not only our fellow musicians but all the amazing folks ‘backstage’ whose careers were being destroyed. But as the days passed we suddenly realised we had been given a rare gift — time.

“Ironically, life on the road allows very little space for actually making music.

“But now we could practise, develop our musicality, learn new songs and make new things.”

Monday’s concert starts at 7.30pm and is followed by a Q&A. Tickets cost £15 or £20. To book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/

firebrand-music/t-dzdvxo