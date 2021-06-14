Monday, 14 June 2021

Acid jazzers at pub

A SIXTIES-inspired band whose fans include DJs Cerys Matthews and Craig Charles are playing the Flowing Spring in Playhatch next Saturday (June 19).

Big Boss Man’s music has been used on TV adverts and film soundtracks. Pub landlord Nick Willson said: “This lively four-piece is a hip Hammond hybrid of Sixties r&b, Latin, soul, bongo-fuzz and funk with an absolutely infectious acid jazz groove.”

Tickets cost £12. For more information and to book, visit www.theflowing springpub.co.uk

