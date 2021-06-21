Soprano steps up

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter

Monday, 21 June 2021
A YOUNG Henley soprano is to sing solo with the town’s symphony orchestra next month.
Elenor Vockins, 18, who previously sang with Henley Youth Choir, will perform arias for soprano and orchestra at Christ Church in Reading Road on Saturday, July 3,at 7pm.
Tickets cost £15. For more information and to book, visit www.henley symphonyorchestra.co.uk
21 June 2021
