Monday, 21 June 2021

Soprano steps up

A YOUNG Henley soprano is to sing solo with the town’s symphony orchestra next month.

Elenor Vockins, 18, who previously sang with Henley Youth Choir, will perform arias for soprano and orchestra at Christ Church in Reading Road on Saturday, July 3,at 7pm.

Tickets cost £15. For more information and to book, visit www.henley symphonyorchestra.co.uk

