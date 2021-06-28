New date for ‘best of’ rock concert

A ROCK concert at Goring village hall that had been due to take place tomorrow night has been postponed until the end of next month.

The Album Experience are a covers band who specialise in performing music by a number of different groups, often individually recreating classic albums on stage.

They had been due to play a “Best of Dire Straits” set tomorrow night, but due to the delay in ending covid restrictions this has now been put back until Saturday, July 31, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

A “Best of Pink Floyd” show had already been pencilled in for the previous Saturday (July 24) and this will still go ahead.

The Album Experience will also be in concert with veteran US guitarist LeBurn Maddox on October 23 and will play a “Rock into Christmas” show on December 11. This will be followed by a festive jazz party night not featuring The Album Experience on Saturday, December 18.

Concert organiser Bill Jackson said: “Goring village hall is now a genuine music venue with great lighting, sound and a licensed bar.”

Tickets cost £15. To book, call 07885 251803 or email goringmusic@yahoo.com