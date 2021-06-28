Concert pays tribute to Mozart’s genius

THE music of Mozart will be celebrated in Caversham tomorrow night (Saturday).

A concert at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road is being performed by the Caversham Ensemble at 7.30pm under the title “Midsummer Mozart”.

Concert organiser Adrienne Black said: “Members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and other top musicians are coming together to perform a programme of mostly Mozart — his piano quartet in E flat major, the oboe quartet in F major, the flute quartet in D major and works by Leopold Mozart and Johann Christian Bach, whom Mozart and his father Leopold met when they were all on their travels in London.”

Doors open at 6.45pm. Tickets cost £20 and £18 with concessions available.

For more information and to book, visit www.

concertsincaversham.co.uk