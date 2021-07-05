Purdy’s jazz club ready to pop back up this autumn

SINGER-songwriter Purdy, aka Rebecca Poole, has announced the return of her pop-up jazz club this autumn.

The club has been running monthly at the HAODS Studio in New Street since September 2017 and has welcomed a number of big names from the London jazz scene.

Purdy, who grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in Nettlebed, is a regular at the 606 Club in Chelsea and recently appeared as a singer on Netflix drama The Crown.

She said: “We are thrilled to announce that Purdy’s Pop-Up is back in business on Saturday, October 23. It’s hard to believe that more than a year has passed since we filled that secret space behind the Kenton Theatre with music, laughter and cheer — we have missed you.

“What wonderful acts we have seen over the years and we hope to welcome many more. Please join us for this special opening night back in the club.

“Enjoy a night of jazz and soul classics and brand new feelgood material from my forthcoming album. We can’t wait to share this exciting reunion with you.”

Doors will open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. There will be two 45-minute sets with an interval.

Tickets cost £22. To book, visit www.purdymusic.co.uk