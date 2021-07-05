Rockers chased clouds away

Steve Morano | The Flowing Spring, Playhatch | Saturday, June 26

THERE may have been no Glastonbury this year but Steve Morano and his band rocked a laid-back, mini-festival vibe at the Flowing Spring on Saturday night.

A socially-distanced, sold-out gig, some of the audience had travelled more than 50 miles to be there.

Launching into Gimme That Sunshine under threatening skies were Simon Price on drums, Tony Imbierski on keyboard, Dan Caney on bass and vocals, Tony Tomlin on electric guitar, with Steve Morano on lead vocals, guitar and signature harmonica.

New songs Man Versus Stone and Morano classics Brick Lane and Donna followed, with the uplifting We Could Be Something and new song Little Songbird.

The band was truly rocking by This Man’s on Fire and if you didn’t know how to “swing your pants in your seats” by this point, you never would.

Steve’s raw vocals and roots really shone through in Playing for Money, a song written as a struggling musician in Reading.

The sheer joy of the full band could be felt during this performance — music from a heartfelt place, a measure of the man himself.

They led us unashamedly into The Summer of ’89 — how could we not love their Springsteen, Beatles and Van Morrison influences?

Whether it was the Flowing Spring’s welcome, the atmospheric staging and lighting or the roses (almost) in our hair, final encore Misty Mountains and Sunrise Dreams felt almost transcendental.

Those rain clouds had well and truly been chased over that green hill far away — and we will go back there one fine day.

Steve is also music and drama technician at The Henley College. See www.stevemorano.com for details of his latest vinyl release and gigs and be sure to catch the full band at BunkFest in Wallingford in September.

Sue James