Theatre doubles up on re-opening party

THE Kenton Theatre will host a re-opening party in two parts later this month.

The event, the proceeds from which will go to the Kenton for Keeps appeal, will be held on Friday, July 23.

A spokesman for the New Street venue said: “Join us to celebrate the end of social distancing. Let your hair down carefully and party safely with DJ Gary Boys and a line-up of guest musicians as we begin to cautiously welcome back our social calendar.”

The first session will run from 3.30pm to 7pm and will feature a range of children’s activities, with the second session for adults running from 8pm.

Adult tickets cost £10. Under-16s go free for the first session but must be accompanied.

To book, call the box office on (01491) 525050.