Orchestra’s return hit all the right notes

Henley Symphony Orchestra | Christ Church | Saturday, July 3

AFTER such a long time with very little live music, it was a treat to attend Henley Symphony Orchestra’s concert at Christ Church on Saturday.

The orchestra of around 40 players, under the expert baton of Ian Brown, produced a short, joyous concert without an interval and with both the orchestra and the audience well spaced out.

The concert began with the short, sprightly Praeludium from Grieg’s Holberg Suite which was written to honour Holberg’s 200th anniversary and in the style of music at the time of the writer’s life.

This was played with great enthusiasm, although the strings needed a little time to develop their clarity of line.

Brahm’s Variation on a Theme by Haydn followed, which, like the Grieg, had originally been written for piano.

The eight variations follow the introduction of the theme of Chorale St Antoni and range from lyrical melodies, rapidly ascending and cascading notes to loud triumphant chords, all played with aplomb. The clear flute playing in the seventh variation, Grazioso, added to the graceful, lyrical nature of this movement.

The audience then welcomed the young soprano, Elenor Vockins, who sang three solos with the orchestra.

Elenor started singing with the Henley Youth Choir after one of HYC’s workshops at her school and quickly developed her talent with the choir’s support.

She has a beautiful clear soprano voice with a seemingly effortless high range, plus a charming and guileless style.

I felt the orchestra could have been kinder with their volume at times but she gave a confident performance of three contrasting pieces: Puccini’s O Mio Babbino Caro, Dvorak’s Song to the Moon and Sullivan’s Poor Wandering One, demonstrating her ability to switch styles and moods. Each was greeted with great enthusiasm by the audience.

Elenor is roughly the same age as Bizet was — 17 — when he wrote his Symphony in C, the final piece of the concert.

Apparently, he never heard it performed and it was not published until after his death.

This work has clarity of form, quite a bit of recurring and development of themes, which of course has aided audience recognition and the work’s popularity.

The wind contribution throughout was well executed and I especially liked the contributions of flute, clarinet and oboe.

The final movement was fast and furious with confident strings scampering here and there and with the rest of the orchestra providing ballast and some fine brass fanfares.

This was an excellent programme for these strange times, with variety and clever links. Welcome back, HSO.

Susan Edwards