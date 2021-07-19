Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Show explores the wild side of science

Show explores the wild side of science

A STAGE show based on the award-winning Sky One science programme Brainiac is coming to the Oxford Playhouse later this month.

Brainiac Live invites young scientists to take a journey of discovery through the wild, weird and wonderful world of physics, chemistry and biology.

From the safety of their seats they can witness the mysteries of science as the Brainiac team share their understanding of the physical universe.

They mix, ignite and explode hydrogen and oxygen on stage. They also blow up large dustbins and let the audience blow up microwaves.

And in a bid to explore the far reaches of scientific knowledge, they discover that plasterboard and wooden fences are the hardest things to run through.

Brainiac Live is playing on July 26 and 27. Tickets cost £17 — or £11.50 for the livestream option. For more information, visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33