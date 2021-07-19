Show explores the wild side of science

A STAGE show based on the award-winning Sky One science programme Brainiac is coming to the Oxford Playhouse later this month.

Brainiac Live invites young scientists to take a journey of discovery through the wild, weird and wonderful world of physics, chemistry and biology.

From the safety of their seats they can witness the mysteries of science as the Brainiac team share their understanding of the physical universe.

They mix, ignite and explode hydrogen and oxygen on stage. They also blow up large dustbins and let the audience blow up microwaves.

And in a bid to explore the far reaches of scientific knowledge, they discover that plasterboard and wooden fences are the hardest things to run through.

Brainiac Live is playing on July 26 and 27. Tickets cost £17 — or £11.50 for the livestream option. For more information, visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com