Kenton re-opening

THE Kenton Theatre is hosting a re-opening party in two parts today (Friday).

The event, the proceeds from which will go to the Kenton for Keeps appeal, gets under way at 3.30pm with a range of children’s activities available to enjoy.

The afternoon session runs until 7pm and will be followed by an evening session for adults from 8pm.

Kenton manager Simon Spearing said: “Join us to celebrate the end of social distancing. Let your hair down carefully and party safely with DJ Gary Boys and a line-up of guest musicians. While we are very keen for all our guests to have fun and relax we will of course be taking the safety of everybody involved very seriously.”

Adult tickets cost £10, while under-16s go free for the first session but must be accompanied.

To book, call the box office on (01491) 525050.