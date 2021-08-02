Monday, 02 August 2021

Breabach pipe up

SCOTTISH band Breabach will relaunch the Nettlebed Village Club on September 13 following its summer break.

This multi award winning band are dynamic and fun with a signature sound accompanied by double bagpipes, bass, flute, fiddle and guitar.

On September 20, John McCusker celebrates 30 years as a professional musician. He will be accompanied by Ian Carr, Sam Kelly, Helen McCabe and Toby Shaer.

To book tickets, call 01628 636620.

