Breabach pipe up

SCOTTISH band Breabach will relaunch the Nettlebed Village Club on September 13 following its summer break.

This multi award winning band are dynamic and fun with a signature sound accompanied by double bagpipes, bass, flute, fiddle and guitar.

On September 20, John McCusker celebrates 30 years as a professional musician. He will be accompanied by Ian Carr, Sam Kelly, Helen McCabe and Toby Shaer.

To book tickets, call 01628 636620.