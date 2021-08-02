Breabach pipe up

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
SCOTTISH band Breabach will relaunch the Nettlebed Village Club on September 13 following its summer break.
This multi award winning band are dynamic and fun with a signature sound accompanied by double bagpipes, bass, flute, fiddle and guitar.
On September 20, John McCusker celebrates 30 years as a professional musician. He will be accompanied by Ian Carr, Sam Kelly, Helen McCabe and Toby Shaer.
To book tickets, call 01628 636620.
