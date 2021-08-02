STROKE patients and NHS staff are among the performers staging Weather the Storm at Garsington Opera, Wormsley, tonight (Friday) from 6.30pm.

The original production is the culmination of a four-year project by arts-in-health charity Rosetta Life. A 12-minute segment, entitled I Look for the Think, was made with 60 stroke survivors and rehearsed at the height of the pandemic.

