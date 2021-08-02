Monday, 02 August 2021

Weather the storm

STROKE patients and NHS staff are among the performers staging Weather the Storm at Garsington Opera, Wormsley, tonight (Friday) from 6.30pm.

The original production is the culmination of a four-year project by arts-in-health charity Rosetta Life. A 12-minute segment, entitled I Look for the Think, was made with 60 stroke survivors and rehearsed at the height of the pandemic.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.garsingtonopera.org

