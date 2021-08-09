Monday, 09 August 2021

Operas take to open air

REHEARSALS are under way for this year’s Waterperry Opera Festival, which opens on Thursday and runs until Saturday, August 21.

The productions, each of which will be performed in the open air, include Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love, Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel, Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time, Lili Boulanger’s Clairières dans le Ciel and Ralph Vaughan Williams’s On Wenlock Edge.

As in previous years, the venue is Waterperry House near Oxford.

For more information, visit www.waterperryoperafestival.co.uk

