‘Woodstock’ rocker back on road again

A BAND who had a number one hit in October 1970 with a cover of Joni Mitchell’s Woodstock will be playing at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Tuesday night.

Matthews Southern Comfort are fronted by Iain Matthews, who was one of the original members of Fairport Convention from 1967 to 1969.

After deciding to go solo, he and some of his former bandmates recorded an album titled Matthews’ Southern Comfort that was rooted in American country music and rockabilly.

Minus the apostrophe, the album gave Matthews the name of his new band, who went on to record two new albums in 1970.

But at the height of their success following the release of Woodstock he decided to leave the band.

It was not until 2010, when he was living in the Netherlands, that he decided to revive Matthews Southern Comfort, releasing the album Kind of New with a new line-up.

A follow-up, The New Mine, was released in March last year but the band’s touring plans had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crooked Billet chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “The band has been reborn simply because Matthews feels he didn’t quite get it right the first time.

“Originally a vehicle for his musical concepts, 50 years on the sounds and songs just keep on coming.”

The Crooked Billet’s full menu will be available on the night and a music cover charge of £30 will apply.

For more information, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk