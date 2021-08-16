Third time lucky for festival

THE Beacon Festival on Watlington Hill will be held on June 17 and 18 next year after being cancelled for the past two years.

The two-day celebration of real ale, music and the natural surroundings was due to take place in June but the organisers said the coronavirus restrictions made it difficult for them to plan the event.

The festival was also cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Beacon will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year’s festival will have a theme of

sustainability.

There will be four stages with live music as well as workshops, children’s activities, food and beer stalls.

The organisers are still taking applications from bands and charities wanting to be part in the event.

If you are interested, email organiser Lindsay Howard-Dean at info@

beaconfestival.net

The festival was last held in 2019 when more than 2,500 people attended. There were 60 performances on four stages as well as children’s activites, a health and wellbeing zone and a poetry competition judged by author Mark Haddon.

For more information, visit www.beaconfestival.com

• An open day and fete will be held at Watlington Hill Farm Sanctuary on Sunday, August 29 from 11am to 3pm. This will be an opportunity to learn more about the sanctuary’s work as well as spending time in nature. There will be stalls selling food and crafts. The not-for-profit organisation helps children and adults reconnect with nature, animals and wildlife thorough outdoor activities. For more information, visit http://www.neigh.org.uk