Stage show has got soul

A CELEBRATION of soul music through the decades is coming to the Kenton Theatre tomorrow night (Saturday).

The History of Soul features the music of Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles, The Temptations and more.

A spokesman for the show’s creators, Soul Street Productions, said: “Rediscover the songs that shaped the music industry. This is a must-see for any fan of soul.”

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm, cost £22 (concs £20). To book, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk