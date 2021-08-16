Monday, 16 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stage show has got soul

Stage show has got soul

A CELEBRATION of soul music through the decades is coming to the Kenton Theatre tomorrow night (Saturday).

The History of Soul features the music of Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles, The Temptations and more.

A spokesman for the show’s creators, Soul Street Productions, said: “Rediscover the songs that shaped the music industry. This is a must-see for any fan of soul.”

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm, cost £22 (concs £20). To book, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33