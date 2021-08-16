Monday, 16 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Eighties giants are striding out again

Eighties giants are striding out again

FANS of Eighties pop will once again be flocking to Temple Island Meadows next weekend.

Having been rolled over in its entirety from last year, the Rewind South festival gets under way next Friday (August 20).

With the music starting the following day, highlights will include Jimmy Somerville’s Big Band-tastic Boogie, who are headlining the Saturday, and Sunday’s headliners Wet Wet Wet, who will be making their Rewind South debut.

Other acts on the bill include Billy Ocean, Marc Almond, Trevor Horn, Hue and Cry, Grandmaster Flash and Cutting Crew on the Saturday, while Sunday’s line-up boasts Soul II Soul, Bananarama, Go West, Roland Gift, Peter Hook, Limahl, Aswad and Katrina from Katrina and the Waves.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.rewindfestival.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33