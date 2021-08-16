Eighties giants are striding out again

FANS of Eighties pop will once again be flocking to Temple Island Meadows next weekend.

Having been rolled over in its entirety from last year, the Rewind South festival gets under way next Friday (August 20).

With the music starting the following day, highlights will include Jimmy Somerville’s Big Band-tastic Boogie, who are headlining the Saturday, and Sunday’s headliners Wet Wet Wet, who will be making their Rewind South debut.

Other acts on the bill include Billy Ocean, Marc Almond, Trevor Horn, Hue and Cry, Grandmaster Flash and Cutting Crew on the Saturday, while Sunday’s line-up boasts Soul II Soul, Bananarama, Go West, Roland Gift, Peter Hook, Limahl, Aswad and Katrina from Katrina and the Waves.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.rewindfestival.com