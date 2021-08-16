Monday, 16 August 2021

Ben’s boogieing on back to the Billet

ONE of the world’s finest boogie-woogie pianists is returning to play the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on August 23 and 24.

Ben Waters has played with the Rolling Stones and in 2019 was the star musical attraction at the Thames Traditional Boat Festival.

Crooked Billet chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “Ben is a formidable and highly entertaining performer.”

Tickets, in the form of a musical cover charge, cost £30. To book a table, call the pub on (01491) 681048.

